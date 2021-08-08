Tom Flores officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sanger hometown hero, Tom Flores, was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon.

“Being here, today, this enshrinement means the world to me,” Flores said during the ceremony. “I was always happy in the world of football, and now because of this honor, I’ll be part of it forever and forever.”

Flores grew up in Sanger and went on to play quarterback at Fresno City College before beginning his NFL career.

Flores played in the NFL and AFL for 10 years with the Raiders, Bills and Chiefs.

He then went on to become an assistant coach of the Raiders in 1972 and then the head coach in 1979.

Flores helped the Raiders secure three Super Bowl rings as both an assistant and head coach in 1976, 1981 and 1984, and became the first minority to win a Super Bowl in NFL history.

This gave him a grand total of four Super Bowl wins, one as a player and three as a coach.

Celebrations for Flores began earlier this week, one of which was in Canton, Ohio where he received his Gold Jacket from Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on Friday.

The City of Sanger has helped celebrate Flores in many different ways over his 30 year football career, including naming the high school stadium after Flores himself.

The city is both proud of his accomplishments and grateful for his willingness to give back to the community through scholarships, blood drives and more.

“Not bad for a couple of grape-pickers,” said Flores during Sunday’s speech.

To celebrate Flores’ accomplishments and his recent induction, the City of Sanger will be hosting a welcome home party for him on September 18th.