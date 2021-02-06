Tom Flores elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Florida. (KGPE) — It’s official. Tom Flores is on his way to Canton to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The announcement became official on Saturday night, the day before Super Bowl 55, during NFL Honors.
Flores, 83, will be elected as the only coaching finalist on the ballot for the class of 2021.
Tom Flores was the first Hispanic head coach to win the Super Bowl. A two-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders, Flores is one of only two men in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach and as a head coach.
Nicknamed “The Iceman,” Flores is a native of Sanger and a 1954 graduate of Sanger High School.
Flores played quarterback for the Fresno City College Rams in the 1955 and 1956 seasons.
Tom Flores Stadium, the football stadium for Sanger High School‘s team, is named after Flores, and the Tom Flores Youth Foundation helps children from kindergarten to 8th grade in the Sanger School District.
Flores’ previous honors include induction into the University of the Pacific Athletics Hall of Fame in 1982, Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988, California Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, and California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Roberto Clemente Award for Sports Excellence was given to Flores in 2011 and in 2012 he was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.