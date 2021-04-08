Tom Donald leads Bullard to 4-3 win over his former team, Buchanan

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Last week, Buchanan won the Fresno Easter Classic. But Bullard might have done the same thing, had the Knights not been edged out of the championship game by the tiebreaker: total runs allowed.

Buchanan allowed eight runs in three games, while Bullard allowed nine. Both teams were 3-0 in the tournament.

On Thursday, those teams met at Mike Noakes Field.

It had to have been strange for Bullard head coach Tom Donald to be in the Knights’ dugout, considering he spent 20 years coaching Buchanan. He won six valley championships and two national championships with the Bears.

In 2021, he is 1-0 against them. Bullard (5-1) handed Buchanan (5-1) its first loss of the season with a come-from-behind win, 4-3.

The Bears scored the first three runs of the game, two of which came on a Max Bernal two-run home run in the third inning. The Knights responded with one run in the fourth inning on a Cam Cunnings RBI triple, and three runs in the fifth inning courtesy of the Zavoreks.

Brady hit a two-run home run and Beckett, a Stanford commit, had an RBI single.

Both teams will be back on field on Saturday. Bullard will play at Clovis West, while Buchanan hosts Sunnyside.