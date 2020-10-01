Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season

Sports

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season after another Titans player and another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the NFL said the decision to postpone the game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 4, “was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

The league added the Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities “until further notice.”

A total of five Titans players and six staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the week, according to the NFL.

The Oct. 4 game against the Steelers at Nissan Stadium would have been the first where spectators could attend at 10-percent capacity.

