Thursday Sportscast: Bulldogs bowl fun; Martinez to Kansas State; Roosevelt hires Wright; Bowen back in Fresno; Hoover dominates Fresno Christian

(KGPE) – Thursday’s sports headlines in the Central Valley included former Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez making a decision about his college future, a Fresno high school hiring a former NFL and Fresno State running back as their head coach, and three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen returning to Fresno as the head coach of his son’s high school basketball team.
February 13 2022
