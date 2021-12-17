Thursday Sportscast: Bulldogs bowl fun; Martinez to Kansas State; Roosevelt hires Wright; Bowen back in Fresno; Hoover dominates Fresno Christian

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - After three women were arrested for allegedly robbing a Fresno Ulta store Wednesday night - some local leaders say the rise in this sort of crime has a lot to do with Proposition 47, which made property crimes valued less than $950 a misdemeanor.

The three women: Sandoria Van Horn, Keishia Battle, and Tiffany Jackson walked into the Ulta Beauty store at Fresno's Fashion Fair mall, packed their bags full of high-end perfume. and walked out.