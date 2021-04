(KGPE) – Some of the sports stories making headlines in the Central Valley Thursday included:



Former Central star receiver Xavier Worthy having a change of heart about his initial college choice.



The Merced/Atwater rivalry football game scheduled for Friday being canceled because of COVID issues with the Falcons.



Highlights of Buchanan baseball slugging its way to a 21-0 win over Tulare Union in the Coca-Cola Classic.