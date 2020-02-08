Three Memorial High School football players named first team all-state

Cal-Hi Sports has announced its list of all-state football players from medium schools, and that list has a lot of familiar names.

Starting with Jalen McMillan.

McMillan, who signed with Washington, was a wide receiver at Memorial and was named first team all-state on offense. He had more than 1,600 receiving yards in 2019, helping the Panthers to a record of 12-2.

And he was not the only Panther to be honored on Friday.

Two of McMillan’s teammates, Tobin Phillips and Mac Dalena, were also named first team all-state by Cal-Hi Sports. Phillips is a defensive lineman who signed with Stanford back in December. Dalena, a wide receiver and defensive back, signed to play at Fresno State.

Linebacker Tyler Mello (Hanford), offensive lineman Dirk Nelson (Central Valley Christian), and wide receiver/kick returner Youlas Dickson (Buhach Colony) were also named first team all-state on Friday by Cal-Hi Sports.