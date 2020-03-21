This Day in History: Lemoore’s Chris Pendleton wins NCAA wrestling title (2004)

On this day 16 years ago, Lemoore’s Chris Pendleton became a national champion.

Pendleton, a junior wrestler at Oklahoma State, defeated Missouri freshman Ben Askren, 11-4, to win the NCAA wrestling title at 174 lbs.

It took place on March 20th, 2004.

“I wanted to win a national title,” said Pendleton, who would win two NCAA individual titles at OSU. “I wanted to dominate. But I earned the national title, I know I did, I know I put the work in.

“And I know our team earned the national title. I guess that’s all that really matters.”