This Day in History (2018): Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On this day two years ago, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was in Fresno.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent the evening at the Saroyan Theater, speaking as part of a lecture series put on by the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall.

Jabbar, who played 14 of his 20 seasons with the Lakers, won six NBA championships, six MVP awards and was a 19-time all-star. He talked mostly about leadership that night, both on and off the court.

