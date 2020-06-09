This Day in History (2016): Merced’s Bubba Nickles named Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On this day four years ago, Bubba Nickles was named the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.

Nickles, then a senior at Merced High School, was presented the award by two-time Olympian Jennie Finch.

“It’s pretty amazing to have my name on the same list as Derek Jeter and Peyton Manning and all the great athletes in the world,” she said back on June 8th, 2016. “They’re known on a worldwide level. And the fact that I’m from little Merced, and I just thought I wasn’t really known. And I’m on the same list and on the same trophy as them, it’s pretty amazing. It makes me want to tear up.”

Nickles had a 20-5 record for the Bears in 2016, with a 0.63 ERA. At the plate, she hit .552 with eight home runs and 27 RBI.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.