This Day in History (2011): Les Richter elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio. (KSEE/KGPE) – We find out on Saturday if this is the year Tom Flores will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On this day ten years ago, we learned that Les Richter would be a Pro Football Hall of Famer as the Class of 2011 was announced on February 5th of that calendar year.

Unfortunately, Richter was not alive to see it. He died the year before, in 2010.

Richter, a Fresno native, is a former two-way player at Fresno High School. He then went on to Cal, where he was an all-American.

In 1952, he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Yanks. Richter would end up playing for the Los Angeles Rams, after he was traded for eleven players!

He played nine seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl eight times during that span.