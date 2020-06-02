This Day in History (2010): Jason Donald called safe at first, breaks up perfect game bid

Live Now
On this day ten years ago, Armando Galarraga almost reached baseball immortality.

He should have.

Galarraga, pitching for the Tigers against the Indians, was one out away from a perfect game when he faced Jason Donald in the top of the ninth inning.

Donald, a Fresno native (Buchanan High School), hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Galarraga went to first base to cover and was there in time, as was the ball, but Donald was called safe.

The call by umpire Jim Joyce was wrong and the game should have been over.

