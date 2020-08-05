This Day in History (1985): Fresno native Tom Seaver wins 300th game

On this day 35 years ago, Tom Seaver won his 300th game.

On August 4th, 1985, Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher from Fresno, beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, 4-1.

Seaver, who was 40 years old and pitching for the Chicago White Sox at the time, threw a complete game. He became the 17th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win 300 games. (There are now 24 pitchers in that club, the most recent was Randy Johnson in 2009.)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.