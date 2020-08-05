This Day in History (1985): Fresno native Tom Seaver wins 300th game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On this day 35 years ago, Tom Seaver won his 300th game.

On August 4th, 1985, Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher from Fresno, beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, 4-1.

Seaver, who was 40 years old and pitching for the Chicago White Sox at the time, threw a complete game. He became the 17th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win 300 games. (There are now 24 pitchers in that club, the most recent was Randy Johnson in 2009.)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know