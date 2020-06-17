This Day in History (1978): Tom Seaver throws only no-hitter of his Hall of Fame career…for Cincinnati

Tom Seaver last pitched for the New York Mets in 1983. Even though that was 37 years ago, “Tom Terrific” is still arguably the most famous Met of all-time.

Seaver, a Fresno native who attended Fresno High School and Fresno City College, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

A 12-time All-Star, Seaver won 311 games and three NL Cy Young Awards in his career.

He also had one no-hitter, which came on June 16th, 1978…when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Seaver was traded from New York to Cincinnati in 1977. Exactly one year and one day after that trade, he threw the only no-hitter of his professional career. It came in a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

