This Day in History (1970): Tom Seaver sets MLB record with ten consecutive strikeouts

Tom Seaver is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history. And one of his many accomplishments over a 20-year career took place on this day 51 years ago.

On April 22nd, 1970, “Tom Terrific” struck out ten consecutive batters, a record that still stands today.

Seaver was on the mound for the Mets in a 2-1 win over the Padres. He struck out 19 batters, including ten straight to end the game. According to various reports over the years, Seaver threw 136 pitches in the game.

Interestingly enough, in a pregame ceremony, the Fresno native received his Cy Young Award for his performance during the 1969 season.