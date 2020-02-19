The Road to Selland Arena: Central beats Clovis in first round of high school playoffs

FRESNO, Calif. – There is a new format this year in the Central Section basketball playoffs: an open division.

It is for the four best teams, regardless of division. For the boys, those four teams were deemed to be Clovis West, Clovis North, San Joaquin Memorial and Arroyo Grande. The four girls teams in the open division this year are Clovis West, Clovis North, Clovis and Buchanan.

The championship games for those teams in the open division will take place at Selland Arena next weekend, and all eight teams are guaranteed to make the state playoffs.

Obviously with those eight teams out of the mix, the seeds for everyone else were affected.

On Tuesday, the playoffs got started for the boys teams. There were a few upsets, but not at the three games the Sports Central team covered: Central-Clovis, Kingsburg-McLane and Fowler-Granite Hills.