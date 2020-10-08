The Latest: Swiatek slated to face Podoroska at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska will open play in the main stadium at the French Open.

The first women’s semifinal match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will follow against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semifinal.

Play is underway on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah playing Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in the men’s doubles semifinals.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic will then meet Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the other semifinal match.

