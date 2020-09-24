The Latest: Sports staff salary cuts at North Carolina State

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

North Carolina State has announced temporary salary cuts or furloughs for coaches and staff members because of financial concerns amid the pandemic.

The school announced the measures Thursday, citing expected losses of $25 million to $35 million in projected revenue.

Coaches and staff members making at least $200,000 will have a 20% reduction in salary, while those making at least $100,000 face a 15% cut. Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will have 19 days of furlough.

Those measures will run Oct. 24 through June 30 to end the fiscal year.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan noted the school has already taken cost-cutting steps such as reducing overtime and leaving positions vacant in the athletics department.

“These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families,” Corrigan said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.