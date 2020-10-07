The Latest: Spain’s Oyarzabal won’t travel because of virus

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Masked Kentucky fans enter Kroger Field before during the NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Spanish national team says forward Mikel Oyarzabal will not travel with the squad to play at Portugal after a test revealed antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The team says the Real Sociedad player’s diagnostic test for the virus came back negative but that he was shown to have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2.

UEFA rules say a player must not play or attend a match until his or her body is completely clear of signs of the virus. Oyarzabal is able to train and play in the Spanish league with only the antibodies present under health guidelines in the country.

Spain plays Portugal in a friendly on Wednesday.

Spain says that Oyarzabal will take another test to see if he can join his teammates for the team’s Nations League matches against Switzerland on Saturday and at Ukraine on Oct. 13.

___

