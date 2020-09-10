The Latest: President of Italian club Napoli tests positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The president of Italian soccer club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken Wednesday.

De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that included representatives of each of the Italian league’s 20 clubs. He was also in contact with Napoli’s players and staff recently during the team’s preseason training camp in Castel di Sangro.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Napoli’s entire squad would be placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Napoli’s opening Serie A match is at Parma in 10 days and the team is scheduled to play Pescara and Sporting Lisbon in preseason friendlies on Friday and Sunday.

