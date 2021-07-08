The Latest: Pliskova to play Barty in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
Eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova reached her second Grand Slam final after rallying to beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at Wimbledon.
In a matchup of two big servers playing in their first Wimbledon semifinal, Pliskova won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Sabalenka saved all eight break points she faced in the first set — including four at 5-5 — and then converted her first when Pliskova double-faulted on set point.
But Pliskova finally broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and again in the opening game of the third to take control.
She will face top-ranked Ash Barty in the final on Saturday.
Pliskova had not dropped a set in the tournament going into the match. She was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.
4:55 p.m.
The Wimbledon semifinal between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova is going to a third set.
Sabalenka won the first set 7-5 and Pliskova took the second 6-4 on Centre Court.
The winner will play top-ranked Ash Barty on Saturday.
3:05 p.m.
Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.
Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.
Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.
Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.
1 p.m.
Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.
Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.
Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.
The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.
