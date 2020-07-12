KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

The Latest: Brewers’ Lauer on IL without testing positive

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said Sunday that he’s on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer said he hasn’t tested positive.

The protocols accompanying that situation caused Lauer to arrive late to the Brewers’ summer camp. He made it to camp Friday, nearly a full week after the Brewers’ first full-squad workout. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Lauer still has a chance to be ready for the start of the season.

Lauer is on the injured list with both shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo. Counsell says Urias and Perdomo have tested positive but are asymptomatic.

Lauer went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA for San Diego last year before coming to Milwaukee in a Nov. 27 trade that also included Urias.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know