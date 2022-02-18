The Former Bulldog wide receiver who came close to the Winter Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- There are few Winter Olympians from the Central Valley – largely due to the warm weather – but a former Bulldog Football player came close as well.

After hanging up his cleats, former walk-on receiver Frank Dalena went from the gridiron to the ice.

“I took a class with my old roommate at Fresno State, Juju Hughes, called the History of the Olympic Games”, Dalena said.

In that class, the professor told Dalena that he should consider trying a winter sliding sport like bobsled or sliding after he was done with football.

“Next thing you know, I’m booking a flight to Park City, Utah, to do a combine…I showed up on my first day, my jeans and boots on, and they’re like ‘who’s this guy?'” Dalena said.

According to Delena, he was the first to make a run during the tryout.

“I went first that day, they said just hold on man, just hold on! I held on, it was fine, the guy behind me didn’t hold on, lost his sled, quit immediately,” Dalena said.

By February 2021, racing under the nickname “Ice Cowboy” Dalena was being invited to regional skeleton events and appeared to be on the verge of something bigger – when things came crashing down. Dalena had a serious blood clot in his leg.

“If you kept sliding, at this point, if you try to push through it, it would shoot to your heart and that’s how you die,” Dalena said.

So the “Ice Cowboy” decided to put the sled down.

“I think I’m established that I’m done with skeleton now, and that’s the first time I’ve really said it, but in reality, I’m not gonna chase the next 2026 Olympics. I’m trying to be great in other things now,” Dalena said.