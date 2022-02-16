Watch live coverage of Rams championship parade

Los Angeles is got its first victory celebration in a long time Wednesday when the Super Bowl champion Rams held a championship parade and rally to celebrate their win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Whose house? Rams house” echoed in the sea of blue and yellow along the parade route as the champion team made its way down Figueroa Street from the Shrine Auditorium, thrilling large crowds of celebrating fans.

Champagne spraying and confetti raining down, the Rams paraded through the University Park area on double-decker buses featuring the words “World Champions L.A. 2021.”

The players raised the Lombardi Trophy as they celebrated their victory.

The 1.1-mile parade near the University of Southern California is making its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will begin around noon at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza.

The Rams victory parade is the first in the city since the pandemic started.

Fans didn’t get parades to celebrate the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins because of COVID-19 concerns.

This time, Rams fans were able to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team won its first Super Bowl in L.A. before tens of thousands of cheering fans in a hometown championship game at SoFi Stadium.

City officials were expecting anywhere from 20,000 to 100,000 people to attend the parade and rally Wednesday. Aerial video from Sky5 large crowds along the parade route.

Clad in yellow and blue, fans stood in long lines outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum early Wednesday morning— some getting up as early as 2 a.m. to get a good spot to watch the celebration.

After the Super Bowl win, crews raced to set up a stage for the team to hold the rally at the Coliseum, with equipment being brought in to prepare for the extravaganza.

Barricades were placed along the parade route, with the Los Angeles Police Department deploying a large number of officers in the area.

“We’re gonna have a couple knuckle heads, likely, and for that we want to make sure that we’re well staffed to identify them and take the appropriate action to get them off the streets,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Most streets in the area will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spectators were advised to use public transportation to get to the celebration.

The 110 Freeway South off ramp is closed at Exposition Boulevard and the freeway’s Express Lane on-and off ramps are closed at 39th Street.