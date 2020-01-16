Titans fans expected to flood Nashville streets for outdoor viewing party

The Big Game

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans fans are invited to a free outdoor viewing party on Lower Broadway for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced Wednesday.

The free party will feature two large screens to view the 2:05 p.m. game against the Kansas City Chiefs being held in Kansas City. One screen will be positioned at Broadway near First Ave. with the other near 2nd Ave. north of Broadway.

Live music from Jason Eskridge and Sixwire, giveaways and other activities will kick off at 11 a.m. The Titans cheerleaders and drumline are also expected to make an appearance at the viewing party.

“We can’t wait to see our traveling fans in Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game, and we are thrilled that fans at home in Nashville will get to watch the game together as a community,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said. “We can already feel the energy from the city, and we appreciate all the support during this special moment in franchise history.”

Those coming to watch the game are encouraged to bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Security measures will be in place at entrances. Organizers say no large bags or backpacks will be allowed in the event site at Lower Broadway from 1st to 3rd Ave. and 2nd from Demonbreun to Commerce.

The watch party is hosted by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in support of the Tennessee Titans. For more information visit the website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

