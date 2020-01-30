Survey: Viewers to spend more than $17 billion on Super Bowl

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — The National Retail Federation released its annual Super Bowl survey and found spending is on track to be the highest ever for the big game: an estimated $17.2 billion.

The NRF expects each viewer to spend a little less than $90 on average.

The group reports 19% of viewers plan to throw a party and 27% are planning to attend one. As you might imagine, 80% of the purchases are expected to be for food and drinks.  The rest of that money will go toward team apparel, televisions, furniture and decorations, according to the survey.

The NRF reported the highest spending year was 2016 – with roughly $15.5 billion put on the books.

The big day is Sunday! The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. 

