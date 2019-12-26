Breaking News
Driver found dead in big rig on snow-packed Grapevine, CHP says; 5 FWY and HWY 58 remain closed

Ravens once again top Big Game Bound Top 5

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have already made plenty of history this season.

They have won 11 consecutive games, have the NFL’s best record at 13-2 and have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

And once again, the Ravens top Ty Hallock’s list of Top 5 teams in the NFL.  Ty, a former star in the NFL, is our analyst during our weekly Big Game Bound streaming show.

With little to play for in the regular-season finale against rival Pittsburgh, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will rest key players including Jackson and injured running back Mark Ingram.

The San Francisco 49ers finished at No. 2 after knocking the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams out of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs landed at No. 3 after dominating the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints, in a race for the top seed in the NFC, are in the No. 4 spot.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are back in the Top 5 at No. 5 and will earn a first-round bye with a win against Miami.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.