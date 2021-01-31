PHOTOS: Here’s how Tampa is celebrating Super Bowl week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The countdown is officially on for Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

As fans get ready for the big game, celebrations are popping up all across Tampa Bay. Whether it’s having fun at one of the three Super Bowl Experience locations or watching the Jośe Gasparilla pyrotechnic and laser light show, you’re sure to find something that will help you get pumped up for game day.

Below are a variety of pictures and videos leading up to Super Bowl LV:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

Many fans got out and enjoyed the beautiful weather Saturday to check out each of the Super Bowl Experience locations.

News Channel 8’s Eagle 8 HD checked out Raymond James Stadium, where finishing touches are underway ahead of the big game on Feb. 7. Some of the fan cutouts can already be seen scattered across the stadium.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

The NFL kicked off Super Bowl LV festivities in Tampa on Friday with the grand opening of the Super Bowl Experience.

The NFL’s crown jewel, the Lombardi Trophy, also made its appearance in Tampa on Friday. Fans got the chance to watch the trophy be delivered and then were able to take pictures alongside it.

Fans also got to watch a pyrotechnic and laser light show in Downtown Tampa. The José Gasparilla pirate ship will be the home to the show on select days leading up to the Super Bowl.