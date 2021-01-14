NFL to have COVID-19 precaution plan for Super Bowl Fan Experience

The Big Game

by: Olivia Steen

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s less than a month away until Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL crews started preparations for the Super Bowl Fan Experience, a week of events that will line 2.7 miles of Tampa’s Riverwalk for fans to enjoy, leading up until the big day.

“It’s something to look forward to especially after last year,” said Jennifer Baamonde, a Super Bowl fan.

Unfortunately, the festivities will be a little different this year. A spokesperson on behalf of the NFL tells us they will have a COVID-19 plan in place.

Participants are required to sign a health promise, wear masks, and follow all social distancing guidelines. Guests will also need to sign up for different time slots for events.

8 On Your Side spoke with excited fans, who say they’re glad the guidelines are in place.

“If the NFL is going to help assist keeping the city safe during these festivities, I welcome that type of attitude and energy coming into the city,” football fan Andrew Schillkce said.

Others told us it’s still not enough with many having concerns about the large crowds coming to Tampa and how it could impact COVID cases.

The Super Bowl Experience will begin Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

