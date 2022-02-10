California Senator makes Super Bowl wager Ohio collegue

(The Hill) — Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) have made a Super Bowl wager of sandwiches and beer just days ahead of the final championship matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s one thing to work across the aisle, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, you’ve got to stand by your team,” Padilla said in a video with Portman on Wednesday in which they announced their wager.

Portman wagered a “Hu-Dey” beer from the Cincinnati-based Hudepohl Brewing Company and food from Izzy’s, a string of Ohio restaurants known for their reubens. Padilla wagered a “Whose House” blonde ale from the Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing and a pastrami sandwich from Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant.

“Can’t wait to celebrate a @Bengals championship with a Langer’s Deli pastrami sandwich and a few @goldenroadbrew beers! #RuleItAll,” Portman tweeted following the video announcement.

Some of the establishments celebrated the friendly wager over social media.

“Let’s do this @senrobportman! We love a good bet, and we know our @Bengals will be brining home a win!” Izzy’s tweeted.

The wager comes ahead of Sunday’s big game where the Bengals and Rams will compete against each other at SoFi Stadium in California. While this would mark the Rams’ fifth time making the Super Bowl, the Bengals have only made it to three and this is their first since 1989. The Bengals are seeking their first Super Bowl win.