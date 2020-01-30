‘It’s getting bigger and bigger’: Super Bowl 54 draws global interest to NFL

The Big Game

Still chasing global leader soccer

by: Chris Hagan, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Football may be considered America’s Game, but interest in the Super Bowl has no borders.

From Mexico City to London, England, media personnel from across the globe have traveled to Miami for the Super Bowl. Representation from Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Toronto are just some of the ways the NFL continues to extend its global reach.

“Usually soccer is sport No. 1 in the Bundusleager,” a native said. “But there’s a huge community and its growing every year, so football or as we call it, American football, is growing and it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

While football continues to make strides on the world stage, most feel the game still has a ways to go before catching the global leader in sports with the same name.

“I like watching American football, but of course the soccer in Italy is the most important thing,” someone said.

NFL games played in London has helped raise interest throughout the U.K. Another popular worldwide destination for the NFL: Mexico City. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL will return to Mexico City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.