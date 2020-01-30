‘It’s electrifying’: Clevelander hotel set to host Super Bowl bash — Miami style

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — Not everyone can make it to the Hard Rock Stadium to witness the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers duke it out in Super Bowl 54.

But the official watch party host, the Clevelander, has a lavish layout to make for quite the experience. This includes bumping beats, a brand new pool and patio furniture, and a VIP section on the sixth floor with a killer view.

Kimberly Gray Roberts, area Senior Marketing Manager, has been keeping quite busy. She says there’s no time for sleep as deliveries are non-stop.

“When I say the energy is going to be on a brand-new level — not kidding,” Roberts told Nexstar Reporter Blair Ledet.

The hotel partnered with Pepsi, ESPN, and the NFLA to perfect a party to remember.

“You can hear: we have the vibe, the energy, the great music … we put on a show,” Roberts said.

When the Super Bowl kicks off, there will be big screens galore and beautiful bartenders pouring up their famous drinks.

“Clevelander is known for its famous frozen, so our frozen drinks are bar none,” Roberts added.

Now, the Clevelander is waiting to put on the Super Bowl bash — Miami style.

“It’s electrifying here at the Clevelander,” a hotel guest said. “How could you beat this?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.