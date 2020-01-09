Fan transforms Washington home into Seahawks super house

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

OTHELLO, Wash. (Q13Fox.com) — An Eastern Washington couple wants the world to know how much they love the Seahawks.

Sharon and Roger Ensz live for the Seahawks and their house, located about an hour north of the Tri-Cities, stands for the Hawks, too.

Four years ago, Sharon asked her husband to paint their Othello home with Seahawks colors, logos and all things 12. They went after it big time; every gutter and window was painted with Seahawks blue and green.

But it’s not just the house. They have a truck, boat and 4-wheeler; all repping the team.

The Enszs said people travel from all over the state to see their house.

“We get a thousand people for Halloween,” Sharon said. “We’ll get a couple hundred people just to do Seahawks pictures around the house. It brings people together.”

Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant and Germain Ifedi even visited the house in 2017,

The Ensz home isn’t the only work they’ve done to stylize after the Hawks. Roger works as a contractor and helped create the Hawks Landing apartments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.