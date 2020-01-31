Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?

The Big Game

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Nexstar) – The Chicago Bears went 8-8 in the 2019-2020 NFL season, landing third in the NFC North just above the Detroit Lions.

The question now is what do the Bears need to do to be successful and is quarterback Mitch Trubisky part of that formula? Former quarterback Chris Simms joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about what the Bears need – and he says it’s another backup QB that can challenge and push Trubisky.

“There’s no free passes in football, as you know. I was under a coach in Jon Gruden where we brought in like 10 quarterbacks every offseason,” Simms said. “I do believe in that, one. Two, why would you want to risk your team on just one guy?”

So what about Trubisky?

“He’s got to be a more consistent thrower of the football,” Simms said. “There’s too many slam dunk – that should be an NFL completion for 12 yards of 15 yards – and the ball goes in some crazy direction.”

Watch Chris Simms’ full breakdown of the Chicago Bears and Mitch Trubisky in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.