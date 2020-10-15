Big Game Bound Week 6: 3 big matchups, Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood

The Big Game

Today's episode of "Big Game Bound" streams at 10 a.m. PT

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week six of “Big Game Bound,” and this week, we’re previewing three of the biggest matchups in the NFL. 

Those matchups include:

  • The Cleveland Browns vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North battle; 
  • Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady go head to head for just the third time in their careers as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers;
  • Two of the biggest surprises in the NFL square off in Charlotte when the Chicago Bears take on the Carolina Panthers. 

We’ll ask Will Kunkel what has gone right in the Panthers’ first season under Matt Rhule.  

Our Big Guest, Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood, shares his thoughts about the devastating injury to the Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott and explains why he’s so involved with Mike Ditka’s Gridiron Greats program to help former players. 

We’ll also check in with Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White to find out which teams have the best record against the spread this season. 

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

