Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

The Sept. 24, 2020, episode of Big Game Bound has ended. Above, watch it on demand.

(NEXSTAR) — Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, “Big Game Bound” looked at two marquee matchups: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Analyst Jarrett Payton weighed in on the competition between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Plus we ask whether the Chicago Bears are for real and which coaches are in the hot seat two weeks into the season.

We also spoke with former NFL player Don Carey, now a city councilman in Chesapeake, Virginia, about social justice.

Other segments on the show include:

  • Tips for gamblers from Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White.
  • A tribute to Bears great Gale Sayers, who died Wednesday at the age of 77.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

