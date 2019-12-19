Big Game Bound Week 16: Breaking down 4 big NFL matchups

Breaking News
by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Check back shortly for the replay.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 16 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re calling on our correspondents to break down four big matchups in the NFL. 

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win over Buffalo. The Packers travel to Minnesota for a key NFC North showdown against the Vikings. Dallas and Philadelphia play for first place in the NFC East, while the Tennessee Titans may have the most difficult schedule to finish the season of any team in the playoff hunt. They battle the Saints on Sunday. 

Our NFL analyst Ty Hallock is back to talk about the NFL coaches who he expects will be looking for work at the end of the season and how a coach handles the last game of a season when his team has already clinched a playoff birth. 

We’ll take you to Indianapolis for a look at the POW-MIA Chair of Honor. What are NFL teams doing to make sure we never forget the soldiers who went to war for this country, but never came back?

“Big Game Bound” correspondents Chris Cory, Burke Griffin, Yianni Kourakis and Matt Roberts will join us.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

