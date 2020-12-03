Big Game Bound Week 13: Hall of Famer John Clayton, Browns vs. Titans

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

The Dec. 3, 2020 episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Above, watch a full replay of the show.

(NEXSTAR) — This week on Big Game Bound, Jack Doles goes one-on-one with Hall of Fame NFL Insider, John Clayton. He’ll talk about the hot-head coaching candidates and what it’s like covering the NFL during a pandemic. 

After watching the Packers humiliate the Bears on Sunday night, we discuss the state of the Bears with Jarrett Payton, our NFL Analyst. 

The 49ers are, for all intents and purposes, homeless, after Santa Clara County banned contact sports for the next three weeks. We’ll check in with Kate Rooney,our 49ers correspondent, for details on the 49ers plans are going forward. 

And we’ll break down one of the most important games in week 13: Cleveland vs. Tennessee. 

You’ll also get some great history and information from our correspondents John Telich and Cory Curtis. And Kenny White, the Wizard of Odds, has the numbers from Las Vegas.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.

