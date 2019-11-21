Big Game Bound Week 12: NFC title game preview in San Francisco?

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

Above: watch a replay of the week 12 episode of “Big Game Bound.”

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 12 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week features some of the biggest matchups of the season.

We’re breaking down the can’t-miss games, including a Sunday night showdown in San Francisco. The 49ers (9-1) host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Levi’s Stadium. Can Aaron Rodgers continue his hot streak against one of the best defenses in the league? Our Big Game correspondents tell us what each team needs to do to win.  

Plus, we’re highlighting two other huge games: The Carolina Panthers visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. And the AFC South Division league is on the line in Houston where the Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • What the Hallock: Former NFL player Ty Hallock is in studio with his thoughts on the current playoff picture, Tom Brady’s future in New England, and his Top 5 Teams.
  • The Big Matchups: 49ers vs. Packers, Saints vs. Panthers, and Texans vs. Colts – huge games that could decide division races and playoff seeding.
  • The Big Decision: Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help you set you fantasy football lineup. Which players in your “keeper league” should you cut ties with? And which running back can fill the void with Marlon Mack on the sidelines?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.