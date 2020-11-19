WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

STREAMING NOTE: The Week 12 episode of “Big Game Bound” will air next Wednesday, Nov. 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

(NEXSTAR) — On the Week 11 edition of “Big Game Bound,” we talk with Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. 

Moon is the first and only Black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and a growing list of great young quarterbacks in the NFL right now, he expects some company in the not-too-distant future. 

Also on this week’s episode, our NFL analyst, Jarrett Payton, discusses the rise of the Dolphins in Miami. 

And we’ll check in with our correspondents for the Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks to break down the big games in the NFL this week. 

Rounding out the show, the Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, joins us from Las Vegas.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.