INDIANAPOLIS – From the first game of the week 16 NFL schedule to the last, almost every matchup has playoff implications.

The 16-game slate begins on Thursday night with the Saints and Rams, two 7-7 teams in the thick of the NFC wildcard race and ends on Monday with the top two seeds in each conference meeting, the Ravens and 49ers.

The No. 1 team in the AFC vs. the No. 1 team in the NFC is Big Game Bound’s Marquee Matchup. KRON’s Kate Rooney joins host Chris Hagan to give the San Francisco perspective to the nightcap of Monday’s Christmas Day tripleheader.

BGB will also hear from the Chiefs, who kick off the action on Christmas with a divisional game with the Raiders. Kansas City snapped a two-game losing streak last week to take a firm hold of the AFC West.

The show will also check in on the Eagles, who are oh-for-December. Philadelphia will try to snap a three-game skid when they host the Giants in the middle matchup on Monday.

