INDIANAPOLIS – There are two unbeaten teams and two winless teams entering Week 5 of the NFL season.

One of the teams still looking for its first victory kicks off this week’s schedule as the Bears (0-4) visit the Commanders (2-2) on Thursday Night Football, while one of the teams aiming to stay perfect wraps up the weekend with the 49ers (4-0) hosting the Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday night.

The prime-time battle between two of the favorites in the NFC is “Big Game Bound’s” marquee matchup this week. Kate Rooney, who’s on the Niners’ beat for KRON in San Francisco, joins host Chris Hagan to preview the game.

BGB also hears from Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard before the Bills head to London for the league’s second international game of the year. Sean Payton weighs in with his Broncos set to host the Jets after he made disparaging remarks about his predecessor, New York offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, during the offseason.

Plus, Jarret Payton gives his weekly picks. The “Son of Sweetness” is 8-4 after four weeks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET through the regular season and playoffs and every day during Super Bowl week.