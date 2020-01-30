BGB Live at 1pm ET: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla — These days, the offenses get marquee billing on football’s grandest stage.

But which offensive attack is best-equipped to win the Super Bowl this Sunday, Andy Reid’s high-octane aerial attack or Kyle Shanahan’s power ground game?

Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera and Super Bowl-winning players Jimbo Covert and Bryant McKinnie join Big Game Bound right here at 1:00pm ET! WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton (son of Walter Payton), and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno co-host the show Thursday afternoon at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

In addition to comparing the head coaches of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Doles, Payton and Biunno will breakdown the Chicago Bears offseason at 1:45 ET!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

