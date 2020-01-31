Bears great Jimbo Covert reveals gift he received from Walter Payton

MIAMI (Nexstar) – When Chicago Bears great Jimbo Covert hangs out with WGN sportscaster Jarrett Payton, the conversation quickly turns to their beloved team’s glory days. And Payton continues to learn more about his legendary father.

On Thursday’s Big Game Bound, Payton discovered his father, NFL All-100 running back Walter Payton, once gifted Covert a shotgun with a custom inscription of the offensive tackle’s name.

“It says, presented to Jimbo Covert from your teammate Walter Payton,” read Covert on the show. “Thanks for leading the way, NFL All-Time rushing leader.”

Covert also reminisced about his other famous Bears teammates and broke down the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.