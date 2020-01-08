49ers’ offensive assistant Katie Sowers is paving the way for women in the NFL

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a bye week this week, but one 49ers coach was seen on national television during Wild Card weekend.

Offensive assistant Katie Sowers, was featured in a television ad campaign for Microsoft Surface that promoted the new Surface Pro 7.

The commercial starts off with Katie looking back at her journal from when she was a young girl.

Sowers reads from her journal, “I hope someday, I will be on a real football team.”

The offensive assistant is one of two women to be hired full-time to coach an NFL team and the first who is openly gay.

Sowers adds “I’m not just here to be the token female, I’m here to help us win … I would want to tell this little girl to keep pushing yourself. Your dream’s coming.”

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was asked about Sowers commercial leading up to practice on Tuesday and the growth he’s witnessed since she’s joined the coaching staff.

“She’s been tremendous. I mean Katie was here before I was. What she does with the receivers, all the skilled position guys and how she interacts with them, it’s special,” said Garoppolo.

The quarterback went on to talk about the energy she brings to the team, “She’s feisty, man. Katie’s awesome out there. She’ll get after the guys. It’s fun to be around.”

Sowers is in her fourth season in the NFL and the second with the 49ers.