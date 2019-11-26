The 4-7 ‘Dogs on the hunt to finish season on a high note

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State (4-7) gets ready to end their season at San Jose State (4-7) on Saturday night. Some might wonder if head coach Jeff Tedford might want to get some of the less experienced guys some more playing time in the season finale. However, he made it clear at Monday’s press conference, that he has one goal in mind… win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com