The 4-7 ‘Dogs on the hunt to finish season on a high note

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State (4-7) gets ready to end their season at San Jose State (4-7) on Saturday night. Some might wonder if head coach Jeff Tedford might want to get some of the less experienced guys some more playing time in the season finale. However, he made it clear at Monday’s press conference, that he has one goal in mind… win.
