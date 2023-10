FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the former Fresno State head football coach about to be inducted into the program’s ring of honor, current head coach Jeff Tedford shared some lessons learned from Hill, who still has the second-most wins in program history.

Here is more from Tedford, Coyle, and Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann on Hill’s legacy at Fresno State, a place he is still very much connected to as the program’s current radio analyst.