Sunnyside wins NYL championship, Central tops Clovis North, Fresno Christian improves to 9-0

FRESNO, Calif. – The Sunnyside Wildcats entered Thursday night 7-1 and played host to 8-0 Reedley with a North Yosemite League title on the line. The game was tied at 21 at halftime, but Sunnyside ended up winning 42-35, improving to 8-1 and became NYL champions.

The Wildcats were led by freshman quarterback Tanner Wilson who threw for 433 yards with 5 touchdowns.

“It means everything to me,” explained Wilson after the win. “It doesn’t really matter about the stats, if we would’ve won with zero touchdowns or five, it doesn’t matter, we got the win.”

Sunnyside has won two out of the last three NYL Championships, but this is Wilson’s first.

“Man I love them,” explained Wilson. “It’s the people I go to war with every day, people I’ve been working with since last fall and it’s just everything to finally live this moment with them.”

Meanwhile, Central came back to beat Clovis North 35-14 and improves to 7-1 on the year. Grizzlies senior running back Jesiah Lindsey ran for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.

In 8-man football, the Fresno Christian Eagles improve to a perfect 9-0 after beating Laton 58-0.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents this season 490-34.