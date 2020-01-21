Stern’s life, career to be celebrated at memorial service

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, David Stern, a member of the 2014 class of inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, listens to a question during a news conference in Springfield, Mass. A tribute to late NBA Commissioner Stern is to be held at New York’s Radio City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern’s life and career will be celebrated Tuesday at a memorial service, three weeks after the former NBA commissioner’s death.

Friends, family and colleagues from around the basketball world will gather for the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, just a couple blocks from Stern’s longtime office at NBA headquarters.

Stern died Jan. 1 at 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and undergoing emergency surgery.

Stern spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner. He took over on Feb. 1, 1984, and oversaw the league’s growth into a more than $5 billion a year industry by the time he left his position.

During his tenure, the NBA added seven new franchises, and the WNBA and NBA G League were created.

His memorial service comes days before the NBA stages its first regular-season game in France, another milestone for a league that made international growth a priority under Stern. The NBA played nearly 150 international games under Stern and was televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

