State Schools of the Year: Buchanan, Memorial honored by Cal-Hi Sports

For the second year in a row, Buchanan has been named ‘State School of the Year’ by Cal-Hi Sports.

The Bears won state titles in wrestling (their fifth straight) and girls cross country. They also won a NorCal regional title in boys water polo.

It is the third ‘State School of the Year’ honor overall for Buchanan, which also received the honor from Cal-Hi Sports in 2006.

San Joaquin Memorial has been named ‘State School of the Year’ in Division III. The Panthers won valley championships in football, boys basketball and girls basketball. It is their first ‘State School of the Year’ honor since 1973.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.